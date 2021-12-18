Today is Saturday December 18, 2021
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tests positive for COVID-19

Posted/updated on: December 18, 2021 at 5:20 am
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says he has tested positive for COVID-19. Turner said in a statement Friday that he felt ill overnight but thought allergies or a sinus infection were the cause. Turner said he got tested Friday morning as a precaution before beginning his daily schedule, then canceled his schedule for the day and through the weekend. He said his positive test results came back Friday afternoon. Turner said he was experiencing mild symptoms and would spend the next several days isolated and resting. A spokeswoman said Turner was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and received a vaccine booster.



