Sources: Brooklyn Nets to bring back Kyrie Irving for road games

Brooklyn Nets to bring back Kyrie Irving for road games

By ADRIAN WOJNAROWSKI AND OHM YOUNGMISUK

The Brooklyn Nets are bringing back All-Star guard Kyrie Irving as a part-time player for games outside of New York and Toronto once he is able to pass a series of COVID-19 tests and get back in shape, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The unfolding circumstances of Brooklyn’s season — including injuries, seven players including James Harden lost to health and safety protocols and an inordinate minutes load on Kevin Durant, who will not play Saturday against Orlando at home due to right ankle soreness — led the team to this move, sources said.

So far, Irving has been unwilling to satisfy New York City mandates and become vaccinated to play home games or in road games at Madison Square Garden, but the turbulence of the ongoing NBA season has caused the organization to reconsider their preseason decision to fully sideline Irving, sources said.

The All-Star point guard’s return isn’t expected to happen quickly. Irving has to test negative on five successive days before he can rejoin the Nets. Once he returns, Irving has to test every day as an unvaccinated player.

New York City’s mandate allows Irving to practice at home, and the Nets agreed with Irving on a plan that would allow him to start ramping back up for a return to play, sources said.

The Nets’ next road game is Dec. 23 in Portland Trail Blazers, followed by a Christmas Day game at the Los Angeles Lakers and a Dec. 27 game at the LA Clippers. That stretch is followed by three more home games. The Nets have 27 road games remaining but two are at Madison Square Garden, home of the New York Knicks, where Irving currently would not be able to play at until he complies with New York City’s mandate. Also Irving currently is ineligible to play on Mar. 1 at Toronto, where travel for unvaccinated players across the border into Canada will be prohibited starting in January. Brooklyn (21-8) has 26 homes games remaining.

Still, having Irving back for road games is something Nets owner Joe Tsai, general manager Sean Marks, coach Steve Nash and key players were fully supportive of — and Irving has been eager to return to play in the team’s away games, sources said. Irving, who last practiced regularly with the team during the first week of Nets’ training camp in San Diego back in late September and early October, can start practicing at the team facility although it remains to be seen when he will be able to practice with his teammates.

The team might not have a full practice for some time due to the schedule and with so many players in health and safety protocols. The Nets start a home back-to-back Saturday against Orlando before playing Denver on Sunday. Monday is a scheduled day off. They play the Wizards at home on Tuesday. The team is scheduled to fly to Portland on Wednesday before facing the Blazers on Thursday.

The circumstances have changed dramatically for the Nets since Tsai, Marks and the team made a collaborative decision to not have Irving be a part-time player back on Oct. 12. The Nets’ roster has been decimated by COVID-19 and injuries.

Harden has been in health and safety protocols and missed the last three games. Meanwhile, Durant is averaging 41.1 minutes per game in his last nine games and will be held out on Saturday against the Magic due to right ankle soreness. Patty Mills will also not play due to rest.

“It’s a really important topic,” Nash said of Durant’s playing time before Brooklyn beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-105 at Barclays Center on Thursday night. “I don’t know we can continue to lean on him the way we have. It doesn’t feel right.”

Nash later added: “It’s not safe or sustainable to lean on him like that. There’s gonna be a lot of consideration and we’ll have to figure out ways to give him breaks.”

In addition to Durant and Mills being out for rest, seven Nets are out due to health and safety protocols – Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre’ Bembry, Bruce Brown, Jevon Carter, James Johnson and Paul Millsap. Center Nic Claxton is questionable with left wrist soreness. Sharpshooter Joe Harris has also been out due to left ankle surgery.

