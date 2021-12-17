Today is Friday December 17, 2021
NTSB: Small plane clipped treetops before crash killed 2

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2021 at 4:29 pm
HOUSTON (AP) – Federal investigators say a small plane appeared to have clipped treetops before crashing in the fog west of Houston, killing both people aboard. The Dec. 8 crash happened in a heavily wooded area shortly after takeoff from West Houston Airport. In a preliminary report issued Friday, the National Transportation Safety Board said there were no witnesses. Radar showed the single-engine Piper PA 28-140 aircraft took off about 8 p.m., then flew south-southwestward for 1.5 miles before making a series of left and right ascending and descending turns. The last descending turn increased the plane’s descent before radar lost contact.



