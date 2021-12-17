In Brief: ‘How I Met Your Father’ drops trailer; Spike Lee’s Netflix deal, and more

We got the first official trailer on Thursday for How I Met Your Father, premiering January 18 on Hulu. The How I Met Your Mother spinoff is set "in the near future" as Sophie, played by Hilary Duff, tells her son the story of how she met his father, catapulting us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends "are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options," according to the show's logline. Besides Duff, How I Met Your Father stars Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, Daniel Augustin and Ashley Reyes. Sex and the City's Kim Cattrall will narrate and Drake & Josh's Josh Peck appears in a recurring role...

Netflix has landed a drama series based on the life of singer and actor Frank Sinatra, from Twilight writer/director Bill Condon and executive-produced by Frank's daughter, Tina Sinatra, according to Deadline. The series will feature music and performances from the legendary crooner, whose rags-to-riches story was marred by an FBI investigation into his alleged Mafia ties, and a string of high-profile romantic relationships with some of the biggest stars of the day, including Ava Gardner, Mia Farrow, Judy Garland, Lauren Bacall, Marilyn Monroe and Angie Dickinson. Condon, an Oscar winner for writing Gods and Monsters, will be directing a film adaptation of the musical Guys and Dolls, which was previously made into a 1955 movie starring Sinatra and Marlon Brando...

Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee has cut a deal with Netflix which will see him directing and producing narrative features for the streamer under a multi-year deal, according to Deadline. As part of the deal, Netflix has also committed to invest in and provide financial support for Lee’s ongoing mission to develop new talent and increase representation across the entertainment industry. Lee has previously partnered with the streaming service on the Vietnam War drama Da 5 Bloods, the series She’s Gotta Have It, the film version of Roger Guenveur Smith’s one-man show Rodney King﻿, and the Stefon Bristol sci-fi film See You Yesterday...

