Numerous agencies rescue endangered infant

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2021 at 10:53 am

TYLER – Three people are arrested following a report of an endangered infant. According to authorities, around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon, DPS CID Special Agents alongside investigators with the East Texas Anti-Gang Center, Tyler Police Department and Smith County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services in reference to locating Garrett Rey Garcia, 28, and Brittany Ann Clegg, 28, along with a 4 month old infant, believed to be in danger. Garcia and Clegg (pictured) both had outstanding warrants. Officials responded to their last known address on Pebblecreek Drive and were given access to the residence by the homeowner. Garcia barricaded himself and the infant in a bedroom. Officers negotiated with Garcia to release the child.

Garcia and Clegg were eventually arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail. Another occupant of the residence, Valerie Grunden, was also arrested on outstanding warrants out of Smith County. DFPS has taken custody of the child.

