Authorities issue search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s cellphone in connection with fatal shooting

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2021 at 10:10 am

Authorities in New Mexico have issued a search warrant for actor Alec Baldwin's cellphone as they probe the October fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

The cellphone is believed to be in the actor's possession, according to the warrant, and authorities want to look at text messages Baldwin sent from the presumed iPhone. Investigators are also seeking to seize photos and videos, emails, internet browser histories, GPS data and more, according to the warrant.

Santa Fe County is investigating the shooting. No charges have been filed, though none have been ruled out, officials say.

Judge David A. Segura approved the search warrant on Thursday afternoon. In her affidavit, Detective Alexandra Hancock said she asked Baldwin and his attorney for the phone and was "instructed to acquire a warrant."

A search of Hutchins' phone found conversations about the production dating back to July 14, according to the affidavit. Hancock said she believes there may be information on Baldwin's phone that is "material and relevant to this investigation," and that gathering information prior to the film's production "is essential for a full investigation," the affidavit stated.

Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on October 21, when the actor and producer fired a pistol he claims he was told was "cold," meaning safe.

