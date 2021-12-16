Tom Brady signs NIL deals with college athletes for new apparel line

Posted/updated on: December 16, 2021 at 6:56 pm

By TOM VANHAAREN

Tom Brady is doling out name, image and likeness deals for college athletes with his new apparel line, Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced on social media that he’s partnering with Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara; Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Tigers head coach Deion Sanders; Georgia wide receiver George Pickens and Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall, among nine total athletes who signed.

Brady’s new clothing line is launching Jan. 12, 2022, and the first release will focus on training wear and casual clothing.

College athletes have been able to profit off of their name, image and likeness since the end of June, and they are able to endorse products, companies and services such as Brady’s apparel.

