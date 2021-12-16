Will Smith’s ‘BEL-AIR’ to premiere on Super Bowl Sunday; Megan Good fights world hunger; and more

A new series executive produced by Will Smith, BEL-AIR, will premiere on Super Bowl Sunday, February 13.

Set in modern-day America, BEL-AIR is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that leans into the original premise: Will's complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. BEL-AIR will stream weekly shows on Peacock.



In other news, Meagan Good, star of the Amazon Prime TV series Harlem, is partnering with the World Vision charity to help reduce hunger around the world. She has designed the Tie that Binds wrap bracelet for the World Vision gift catalog. The sale of the bracelet "helps meet critical needs both today and tomorrow, equipping people to rebuild in the wake of disasters and helping empower communities to lift themselves out of poverty."

"It's about making change that continues to stretch out and pay it forward," the 40-year-old actress tells Essence. "Help change someone's life. Help save someone's life. Help kids get an education, get food, make money and have a job. Help them have a whole other shot at life just by giving a gift to somebody you love."

Finally, Diddy's Revolt TV is partnering with Target for a show promoting Black businesses. T-Pain will be among the judges on Bet on Black, a new multiscreen series where Black entrepreneurs pitch their businesses in the hopes of securing funding.

Bet on Black will premiere on Revolt's digital platforms on January 10 at 9 p.m. ET and extend to all platforms starting January 11 at 9 p.m. ET.

