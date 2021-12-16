Bergfeld Park tennis court project update

Posted/updated on: December 16, 2021 at 3:29 pm

TYLER — The new Bergfeld Park tennis courts are getting cleaned, and temporary stripping and nets will be installed so that the courts can be used while contractors wait to do final touches. The fence will be taken down and the courts will be open for use this weekend, according to a City of Tyler news release. Officials say after delays caused by supply chain shortages and weather, the completion of the Bergfeld Park tennis court project has been postponed. The final step is resurfacing the courts, which includes painting and stripping. This cannot be completed until there are five consecutive days of no rain and temperatures above 55 degrees, according to the release.

“We understand the community’s disappointment,” said Director of Parks Leanne Robinette in the release. “We were also hopeful the project would be completed by the end of the year but this was just not possible. I am excited to be close to the finish line and to see it completed as soon as weather permits.”

