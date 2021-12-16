Today is Thursday December 16, 2021
Two announce GOP Primary campaigns

Posted/updated on: December 16, 2021 at 2:31 pm
Two announce GOP Primary campaignsTYLER — A couple of announcements are made by candidates in Smith County’s 2022 Republican Primary. Former Tyler ISD board member Fritz Hager announced Thursday that he hopes to succeed Neal Franklin as county commissioner Precinct 1. Franklin is currently unopposed in his GOP run for county judge. Hager is opposed by Bullard Mayor Pam Frederick, who ran against Franklin for the commissioner’s seat last year. Also, longtime peace officer Curtis Wulf held a press conference announcing his campaign for justice of the peace Precinct 4. Mitch Shamburger, who has held that spot for many years, will not be seeking re-election. Wulf’s Primary opponents are Ronnie Hester and Laney Pilcher.



