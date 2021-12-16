Two indicted for capital murder in 2016 case

TYLER – Two people have been indicted in Smith County on capital murder charges in the 2016 case of a missing woman from Kilgore. According to our news partner KETK, Allen Lamont Sutton Jr., 33, of Kilgore and Laneshia Lashae Young, 29, are accused in the death of 20-year-old Sheriya Grant. Grant was reported missing on Aug. 20, 2016. She was eight months pregnant, and her body was never found. Sutton and Young were previously arrested and jailed after being charged with tampering with evidence.

Around Aug. 20, 2016, Sutton and Young caused Grant’s death by hitting her with a blunt object and setting her on fire with accelerant, according to indictments from Dec. 2. Officials say this also resulted in the death of Grant’s unborn baby. The indictments also said Sutton and Young possibly were trying to kidnap Grant. In March 2017, Sutton, Young and a juvenile from Arp were arrested and charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse.

