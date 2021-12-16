Bradley Cooper remembers the moment Lady Gaga “blew his mind” on ‘A Star Is Born’

Posted/updated on: December 16, 2021 at 12:15 pm

Kevin Winter/WireImage

Before Ridley Scott directed Lady Gaga to critical acclaim and award nominations in House of Gucci, Bradley Cooper directed her to an Oscar nomination in A Star Is Born. Now, during a conversation for Variety, the two directors are discussing the moments when the superstar singer most impressed them during filming.

Cooper tells Scott, "For me, with working with her, I remember the thing that blew my mind. It seemed simple but I thought it was a tall order, when my character brings [her character, Ally] onstage for the first time. I truly believed that that person had never been on a stage before."

He continues, " And I remember thinking, “How is she pulling this off?” That I actually believe on every level — as the director, as the character — that this person has never been in front of 20,000 people before. That was really kind of mind-blowing."

As for Scott, he said the moment in House of Gucci where Gaga impressed him was the scene when her character, Patrizia, is told that her husband, Maurizio, played by Adam Driver, wants a divorce.

"She lost it so well and so real that I felt it had to be reflective of something that had happened to her, because it definitely hurt her," Scott recalled. "And from that moment I was watching her, I felt, 'My God, she just owns it.'... I think that was one take...I was saying, 'I think you just did it, don’t you?' And she said, 'Yes, I did it.' That was it."

Gaga has already won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for House of Gucci. She's also nominated for a Golden Globe, a Critics' Choice award and many other accolades.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back