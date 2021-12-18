Today is Saturday December 18, 2021
How brothers in arms plotted theft, sale of U.S. Army weaponry

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2021 at 10:55 am
NEW YORK (AP) – An Associated Press investigation has shown how U.S. troops have stolen guns and explosives from the military – and the weapons of war ended up on America’s streets. One insider theft case involves two men who had forged a deep bond on the battlefields of Afghanistan. Several years later, they were arrested in a scheme to plunder an armory at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. After stealing the weapons, they tried to sell them at the Texas-Mexico border. Their story reveals another kind of threat: How determined insiders can take advantage of security weaknesses within the military to make fast money.



