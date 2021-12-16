Today is Thursday December 16, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Supreme Court returns Texas abortion case to appeals court

Posted/updated on: December 16, 2021 at 11:55 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court has returned a lawsuit over Texas’ six-week abortion ban to a federal appeals court that has twice allowed the law to stay in effect, rather than to a district judge who sought to block it. Justice Neil Gorsuch on Thursday signed the court’s order that granted the request of abortion clinics for the court to act speedily. But the clinics wanted the case sent to U.S. Judge Robert Pitman, who had previously though briefly blocked enforcement of the Texas abortion ban. Texas has said it’ll seek to keep the case bottled up at the appeals court for the foreseeable future. The law prohibits abortions around six weeks, before some women know they’re pregnant.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design