Today is Wednesday December 15, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas dog missing in Michigan for months finally is found

Posted/updated on: December 15, 2021 at 4:00 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SODUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A dog that disappeared in Michigan last summer while visiting from Texas has been returned to his grateful owners. Jennifer Hysell and her husband drove 15 hours from Dallas to be reunited Tuesday with Parker, their beloved pit bull. Parker ran away in July while Hysell was in Bangor, Michigan, for her father’s funeral. Hysell searched but eventually had to return to Texas. In late November, Parker was spotted behind a store in South Haven. Finally, on Dec. 11, the dog was lured into a kennel and caught. Parker’s owner, Jennifer Hysell, calls him “Parker the Marker” because the dog has left a positive mark on people.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design