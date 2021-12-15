Today is Wednesday December 15, 2021
Tyler ISD plays role in passing student plumbing bill

Posted/updated on: December 15, 2021 at 3:51 pm
Tyler ISD plays role in passing student plumbing billTYLER — Tyler ISD played a role in passing legislation that allows students to be licensed as tradesman limited plumbers after meeting certain qualifications. That’s according to a news release from the school district. Gary Brown, executive director of college and career for TISD, is termed instrumental in the passage and implementation of the new law. It went through as an amendment added to HB 636 by state Representative Matt Schaefer of Tyler. Brown says he testified in support of the legislation in Austin, then worked with Schaefer and others to develop the implementation plan. Brown notes that licensed students will be stepping into what he calls a high-demand, high-wage career.



