Today is Wednesday December 15, 2021
Sources: Rivian to build $5B electric truck plant in Georgia

Posted/updated on: December 15, 2021 at 3:57 pm
ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – Sources briefed on the decision say electric truck maker Rivian Automotive will announce Thursday that it’s building a $5 billion battery and assembly plant east of Atlanta projected to employ 7,500 workers. Rivian is a new entrant seeking to make electric trucks and commercial vans, challenging established automakers. Published reports say Texas, Arizona, and Michigan were also competing the for the plant. Rivian’s new Georgia plant could make 200,000 vehicles a year, adding to a plant Rivian is already operating in Illinois. Rivian could qualify for hundreds of millions worth of incentives from Georgia and local governments.



