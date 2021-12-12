Today is Sunday December 12, 2021
Inmate in critical condition after reported suicide attempt

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2021 at 8:30 am
Inmate in critical condition after reported suicide attemptSMITH COUNTY — An unresponsive inmate was found by jail staff in the clinic of the Smith County Jail around 12:30 Sunday morning. Detention staff noticed a shirt around the inmate’s neck, tied to a metal curtain. Detention staff immediately cut the shirt off of the inmate and began CPR. The inmate was transported to a local ER, where medical staff reportedly found a heartbeat but no brain.The inmate was identified as Kevin Wayne Freeman,52, of Tyler. He’s listed in critical condition. Freeman’s family has been notified. Per Smith County Sheriff’s Office protocol, Sheriff Larry Smith contacted the Texas Rangers to conduct an investigation into this incident. As the investigation is ongoing, further details will be given as they become available for release.



