Man accused of killing Texas officer out of hospital, jailed

Posted/updated on: December 11, 2021 at 8:37 am
MESQUITE (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting a suburban Dallas police officer has been discharged from the hospital and booked into jail. Court records show that 37-year-old Jamie Jaramillo was arraigned on a capital murder charge late Thursday. Jail records show he was being held Friday in Dallas County jail on $2 million bond. It was unclear if he had an attorney. Jaramillo is accused of fatally shooting Mesquite Officer Richard Houston last week while he responded to a call about a disturbance in the parking lot of a supermarket.



