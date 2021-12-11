Today is Saturday December 11, 2021
Whitehouse ISD information may have been accessed after ransomware attack

Posted/updated on: December 11, 2021 at 8:13 am
Whitehouse ISD students’ information may have been accessed after ransomware attackWHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse ISD said students’ personal information may have been accessed after the district experienced a ransomware attack on June 14. According to our news partner KETK, the Federal Bureau of Investigation contacted the school district in June about how they were a potential target of a cyber attack. “Your minor child’s name, social security number, health information and date of birth may have been impacted,” wrote Whitehouse ISD Superintendent Christopher Moran in a letter to parents. Whitehouse ISD was not able to access some of their computers due to the incident, so they started an investigation with the help of third-party forensic specialists. The district added, they are notifying those who were impacted so they may take additional steps to protect their information. Families will also have access to Kroll to receive identity monitoring services for free for 24 months.

“The confidentiality, privacy and security of personal information in our care is among Whitehouse ISD’s highest priorities,” said the district. Officials are encouraging people to stay alert in case they notice identity fraud. People should review their account statements and free credit reports for suspicious activity. Families may find more information about identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes and protect their information by contacting consumer reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission or the Texas Attorney General.



