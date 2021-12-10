John Legend to bring ‘Phantom of the Opera’ to New Orleans in modern-day retelling

John Legend is about to give Phantom of the Opera a modern twist. The "All of Me" singer has teamed with partner Mike Jackson and producer Harvey Mason Jr. to take the famous tale out of France and set it in New Orleans, Louisiana.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie's working title is Phantom and the trio will produce the film for Universal Studios.

John and Mike have tapped their fellow partner at their Get Lifted Film Company, Ty Stiklorius, to executive produce.

The script was written by John Fusco, whose previous works include Crossroads, Hidalgo and The Highwaymen. The screenwriter says he wanted to set the classic 1910 Gaston Leroux novel -- not the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical -- in modern day New Orleans.

"I have long wanted to explore The Phantom of the Opera in a contemporary and new way and in a French Quarter setting," he told THR. "New Orleans is not only known as America’s most haunted city, but the music, Creole culture, voodoo mystique and the pageantry of Mardi Gras, inspire a natural adaptation of the original Paris setting."

A release date has not yet been announced. The movie will join Universal's revival of its collection of black and white monster movies, such as The Mummy and The Wolf Man. Universal previously adapted the novel in 1925 as a black and white silent horror film, which went on to become a box office success at the time.

