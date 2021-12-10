10th grader arrested, charged with terroristic threat towards Winona High School

Posted/updated on: December 10, 2021 at 4:17 pm

TYLER – A 17-year-old is behind bars after an investigation into threats of a school shooting at Winona High School. The investigation started when the FBI National Threat Operations Center got an anonymous tip about the threat of a school shooting at an unknown date and time in the Smith County area. The case was assigned to the FBI Tyler Division as well as investigators with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday.

The investigation began that same morning when a Smith County investigator and two FBI agents went to Winona High School where they met with school administrators. Through their initial investigation, they identified the suspect as 17-year-old Tyler Auston Tate, a 10th grade student at WHS. According to the sheriff’s office, evidence was gathered including documentation of credible threats of death and/or serious bodily injury to individual students at the high school. An arrest warrant was signed by Judge Austin Reeve Jackson for terroristic threat, a third degree felony, and issued for Tate. Tate was arrested and taken to the Smith County Jail. His bond was set at $1 million and he remains behind bars.

