Bicyclist dead after getting hit by truck on Highway 110

Posted/updated on: December 10, 2021 at 12:52 pm
Bicyclist dead after getting hit by truck on Highway 110TYLER – A bicyclist is dead after reportedly getting struck by a vehicle about a mile northwest of Tyler, DPS officials said. According to our news partner KETK, 30-year-old Kevin Mann Jr. of Evart, MI, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado north on SH-110 when a bicycle rider turned in front of his vehicle around 5:50 p.m. Thursday. 47-year-old Tony Ellisor of Tyler was on the bicycle. He was struck by the vehicle and taken to UT Health East Texas – Tyler where he later died from his injuries. Mann was not injured in the crash.



