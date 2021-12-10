The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith dead at 78

Mike Nesmith, a founding member of The Monkees who went on to become a respected songwriter, producer and pioneer in the nascent field of music video, has died at the age of 78.

The Monkees' manage Andrew Sandoval confirmed the news on Facebook, writing, "It is with deep sadness that I mark the passing of Michael Nesmith. We shared many travels and projects together over the course of 30 years, which culminated in a Monkees farewell tour that wrapped up only a few weeks ago."

"That tour was a true blessing for so many. And in the end I know that Michael was at peace with his legacy which included songwriting, producing, acting, direction and so many innovative ideas and concepts," Sandoval continued. "I am positive the brilliance he captured will resonate and offer the love and light towards which he always moved."

"Nez expressed the highest part of his being through his voice," Sandoval wrote. "And you could get no closer to him then through knowing his work. May all those who loved him feel his comfort at this time - just listen and he will be there for you."

He ended by posting a quote from Nesmith's song "I'll Remember You:" “Thank you for the times you gave me, thank you for the tears you saved me, please take this song as my thanks to you.”

His family told Rolling Stone in a statement, "With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us.”

His death leaves Micky Dolenz as the only living member of The Monkees.

