How redistricting is killing competition for House seats

Posted/updated on: December 10, 2021 at 11:36 am
One casualty of this year’s congressional redistricting process across the country is the swing seat in a House district. Political lines are redrawn every 10 years to reflect population changes. Both parties, but especially Republicans, are trying to protect their congressional incumbents during the latest redistricting. To do that they’re taking congressional districts that are closely divided between Democrats and Republicans and changing the boundaries so the districts are dominated by one party. The steady dwindling of competitive seats has contributed to polarization in Congress. It makes it more likely members of Congress only need to appeal to hardcore partisans to win a primary and remain in office.



