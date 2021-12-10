Today is Friday December 10, 2021
Alec Baldwin makes first public appearance since ‘﻿Rust’ ﻿shooting

Posted/updated on: December 10, 2021 at 11:26 am
ABC/Jeff Neira
Alec Baldwin made his first public appearance Thursday night since the tragic shooting that occurred on the set of his film, Rust.  The actor was the master of ceremonies for the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights' gala in New York City, a nonprofit that focuses on mass incarceration, gender-based violence, racial justice and more. "Thank you for all coming out tonight. It's great to be together in person. It's great to be with everyone. My wife and I have six kids, anything to get out of the house for 30 minutes," Baldwin said, according to People "He's there. He's there in good times and bad, in your good times and bad and his good times and bad, he always shows up," Robert Kennedy's daughter, Kerry Kennedy, remarked of her and Alec's near 40-year friendship. "I'm so proud." This is the first time Alec has appeared at an event since the prop gun he was using on the set of Rustdischarged a live round and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. In a recent interview with ABC News, Baldwin professed he would "go to any lengths to undo what happened," while adding, "Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me." Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

