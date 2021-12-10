Today is Friday December 10, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Police: Person of interest in custody after ‘kill list’ incident at Spring Hill ISD

Posted/updated on: December 10, 2021 at 8:27 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Police: Person of interest in custody after ‘kill list’ incident at Spring Hill ISDLONGVIEW — The Longview Police Department said on Thursday they have a person in custody after an incident regarding a “kill list” was reported at Spring Hill ISD. According to our news partner KETK, Brandon Thornton, the Public Information Officer with the Longview Police Department said that a person of interest is in custody, but no further details were provided. Spring Hill ISD shared the following statement on Facebook: “Safety is the number one priority for Spring Hill ISD. The high school encountered an incident today that required coordinated action by district administration, the school resource officer, and the Longview police department. The situation has been addressed, and students and staff are safe. SHISD will continue to follow policy and student code of conduct requirements in all situations. The administration and staff will remain proactive in matters regarding school safety. School will continue tomorrow as scheduled. Thank you for your support.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design