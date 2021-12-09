Pacers, Raptors cancel practice; coach Rick Carlisle enters protocols, sources say

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2021 at 6:24 pm

By TIM BONTEMPS

The Pacers and Raptors both canceled practice Thursday out of “an abundance of caution,” with sources telling ESPN that Indiana coach Rick Carlisle has been placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Carlisle entered the protocols after having a positive result on a rapid test for COVID-19 following Wednesday’s 122-102 win over the New York Knicks, sources said. Carlisle took a PCR test Thursday, but that result is not expected until Friday, sources said.

If that result is positive, Carlisle would have to miss multiple games.

The Pacers are scheduled to host the Mavericks on Friday night in their first meeting with Carlisle, who coached Dallas for 13 seasons before resigning this past offseason.

A source said that Carlisle, 62, who is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot, is experiencing “mild symptoms.”

The Raptors also played Wednesday, losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and are scheduled to host the Knicks on Friday.

The Pacers and Raptors have had one common opponent this week: the Washington Wizards, who were in Toronto on Sunday and Indiana on Monday. The Wizards, who lost to both the Pacers and Raptors, won in Detroit in overtime on Wednesday night.

With the NBA requiring all teams to test for several days following Thanksgiving, there has been a corresponding spike in entries into the protocols. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James missed one game before being able to return after one positive test was followed by multiple negative tests, while several members of the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets have entered the protocols over the past week.

The Bulls have said that three players — Coby White, Javonte Green and DeMar DeRozan — have tested positive for COVID-19. Sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday that Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. had entered the league protocols.

