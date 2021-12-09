Today is Thursday December 09, 2021
Jury reaches verdict in Jussie Smollett trial

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2021 at 4:51 pm
Scott Olson/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) -- The jury has reached a verdict in the case against actor Jussie Smollett, who was charged with lying about a racist attack.

The "Empire" actor alleged he was attacked and called racist and homophobic slurs by two men in Chicago in January 2019. He has maintained it was not orchestrated by himself.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

