Today is Thursday December 09, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texan accused of role in Capitol breach while holding a beer

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2021 at 4:55 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


FORT WORTH (AP) – A North Texas man has been arrested after federal authorities accused him of participating in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol while holding a beer. A criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday in Washington, D.C., accuses Thomas Paul Conover of unlawfully entering and demonstrating inside the Capitol and disorderly conduct. He remains free on his own recognizance. His attorney didn’t immediately return a message Thursday seeking comment. The complaint alleges Conover not only participated in the Capitol incursion, he also posted photos and video on his Facebook page of his participation, some with him holding a beer can. He’s also been identified on security video.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design