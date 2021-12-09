Today is Thursday December 09, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Travis Scott says he was unaware of deaths until after show

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2021 at 4:55 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) – Rapper Travis Scott says in an interview that he didn’t know that fans had died at his Astroworld festival in Houston until after his performance ended. In the interview with Charlamagne Tha God posted on Thursday, Scott said he paused the performance a couple of times but couldn’t hear fans screaming for help. Ten people who attended the festival on Nov. 5 died following a massive crowd surge. Scott, concert promoter Live Nation, and other companies associated with the show have been sued by hundreds of people. A criminal investigation is ongoing, but no one has been charged. Scott denied that his history of encouraging fans to rush the stage or bypass security contributed to the deaths.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design