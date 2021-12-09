Search continues for missing woman

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2021 at 5:32 pm

TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its search for a missing woman, 72-year-old Dian (Bragg) Godwin, and is still seeking the public’s help. A Thursday update says over 1300 acres have been cleared by sheriff’s investigators with assistance from emergency personnel from Smith County Emergency Services District 2. Officials say the ESD 2 Dive Team searched and cleared a two-acre pond Thursday near Godwin’s residence. According to a Tuesday news release, on December 1, the sheriff’s office received a report of a missing person from CR 1118, north of Lake Placid Road, in the southwest portion of the county. The caller, who is Godwin’s daughter, said that on November 29, Godwin walked away from her residence in an unknown direction.

The daughter further stated that this was not unusual and that her mother frequently walked away from the residence but would return to her home within a day or two. Godwin has also been known to walk for hours at a time throughout Tyler. Godwin has now been missing for well over a week and has not been seen or heard from by family members. Godwin is described as white, 5’4” tall, 110 lbs., salt and pepper hair with blue eyes. She may be wearing a light blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes. Her left hand will possibly be bandaged due to a recent dog bite. The family advised that Godwin has a history of high blood pressure, undiagnosed dementia, and thyroid cancer. If you have any information, call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

