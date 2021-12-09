The enemy of my enemy: Dojos unite in new season 4 trailer for ‘Cobra Kai’

Netflix

Netlfix has dropped a brand-new trailer to its forthcoming fourth season of the Emmy-nominated Cobra Kai, and the old adage "the enemy of my enemy is my friend" comes to mind.

The snippet shows the members of both the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Martin Kove's Sensei Kreese and his Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament.

"If Johnny and I can actually work together, and we win," Ralph Macchio's Danny LaRusso says in the trailer, "Cobra Kai will be out of business."

For his part, William Zabka's Johnny tells their united students, "Eagles do not respond. They swoop down and they take what they want!"

To that end, he prepares a lesson in flying, courtesy of a rooftop and a few hastily stacked mattresses.

"We're gonna get sued!" Danny protests.

"Sue me for what?" Johnny replies.

Also in the mix this season is Karate Kid III villain Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver -- and he's still up to no good.

"You missed this, don't you?" Creese tells a suited-up Silver in the dojo, as they exchange mean smiles.

Will Johnny stay with Danny, or will he get drawn back to the dark side? See for yourself when Cobra Kai returns on December 31.

