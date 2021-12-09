Today is Thursday December 09, 2021
NASA’s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2021 at 12:17 pm
By MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA’s newest X-ray observatory rocketed into orbit Thursday to shed light on exploded stars, black holes and other violent high-energy events unfolding in the universe.

SpaceX launched the spacecraft on its $188 million mission from Kennedy Space Center. It’s called IXPE, short for Imaging X-ray Polarization Explorer.

Scientists said the observatory — actually three telescopes in one — will unveil the most dramatic and extreme parts of the universe as never before.

“IXPE is going to open a new window on the X-ray sky,” Brian Ramsey, NASA’s deputy principal scientist, said this week.

Operations should begin next month. NASA is partnering with the Italian Space Agency on the project.

