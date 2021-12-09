Today is Thursday December 09, 2021
Sheriff: 1 person reported dead, potential hostage situation in Anderson County

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2021 at 9:53 am
ANDERSON COUNTY — Several law enforcement agencies are responding to reports of a murder and potential hostage situation in the Frankston area. According to our news partner KETK, Anderson County Sheriff Rudy Flores said that his deputies, Texas DPS, and Palestine Police are on the scene at FM 309 near Frankston. “This is a barricaded subject and a possible hostage situation”, Flores said. Law enforcement were alerted to the situation from a 911 call from a resident of the home, according to Flores. The scene is still active and names of subjects are being withheld at this time. Flores said more information will be released later.



