Today is Thursday December 09, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Jennifer Aniston on “hurtful” assumption that she “chose career over kids”

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2021 at 9:00 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC

Fans could hardly wait to see the cast of Friends reunite for the 2021 HBO Max special, but for Jennifer Aniston, filming was more emotionally complicated than she anticipated.

The actress told The Hollywood Reporter that she was "so naive" to think that revisiting that time in her life would be easy.

At times during filming, Aniston got so overwhelmed that she "had to walk out," she said.

"It was like, 'Hi, past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you and life was going to be just gorgeous and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life?'" she recalled. "It was all very jarring."

Aniston, 52, starred in Friends from 1994 until 2004, a time during which tabloids made much ado about her relationship with actor Brad Pitt, from whom she split in 2005. Although she did not get into specifics in the THR interview, Aniston did tell the publication that while she appeared on comedy series, her expectations for her personal life "sort of shape-shifted."

Ultimately, her reaction to the media's obsession with her also evolved.

"I used to take it all very personally -- the pregnancy rumors and the whole 'Oh, she chose career over kids' assumption. It's like, 'You have no clue what's going with me personally, medically, why I can't … can I have kids?'" she said. "They don't know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty."

Now, however, Aniston is grateful to have had all of the experiences that have come her way, good and bad.

"Everything’s a blessing if you’re able to look at life's ups and downs in that way," she said. "If it all hadn't happened, I would not be sitting here the woman that I am."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design