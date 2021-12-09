Today is Thursday December 09, 2021
High wind delays Michael Strahan’s space trip with 5 others

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2021 at 8:33 am
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — TV celebrity and former football great Michael Strahan is going to have to wait another few days before rocketing into space. Strahan was supposed to blast off Thursday from West Texas with five others for the 10-minute flight. But on Wednesday, Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, bumped the launch to Saturday because of high wind. Strahan is a co-host of ABC’s “Good Morning America.” Joining him on the short hop will be the oldest daughter of America’s first astronaut, Alan Shepard, as well as four paying customers. They’ll launch aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket, 60 years after its namesake’s pioneering flight.



