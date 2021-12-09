Today is Thursday December 09, 2021
‘Everything Everywhere all at Once’ to open SXSW Film Fest

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2021 at 7:48 am
AUSTIN (AP) – After canceling its 2020 edition and going virtual last year during the pandemic, the 2022 SXSW Film Festival will kick off with the premiere of the sci-fi adventure “Everything Everywhere all at Once.” The festival announced Wednesday that its in-person festival will begin March 11 with the film from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the “Swiss Army Man” filmmakers collectively billed as “Daniels.” The film, starring Michelle Yeoh, is described as “a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman who can’t seem to finish her taxes.”



