Sentencing phase continues in 2017 murder

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2021 at 4:25 pm

TYLER — A jury continued sentencing phase deliberations Thursday after Martin Reynolds was found guilty of murder following a three-day trial. He was charged after shooting Drew Carpenter in November 2017. He had maintained he acted in self-defense. According to our news partner KETK, the jury deliberated for five hours before reaching the guilty verdict. Reynolds’s more than 4 years in jail will count as time served for whatever sentence he is handed. He faces anywhere between 5 to 99 years in prison.

The trial focused on whether Reynolds acted in self-defense after Carpenter shot at him first. On Tuesday, a detective with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office defended his decision to pursue a murder charge by saying the Reynolds initiated the incident by infuriating Carpenter with prank phone calls and then driving to the home where Carpenter was socializing to confront him after they fought on the phone. Thad Davidson, the lead defense attorney for Reynolds, has maintained for years that Reynolds acted in self-defense. He had a gun hidden behind his back, but it was not visible to Carpenter and Reynolds was holding only a beer bottle when Carpenter shot him with a shotgun.

Davidson got Turner to admit on the stand though that Carpenter acted illegally by shooting Reynolds. Carpenter had a gun in his lap when Reynolds arrived at the porch that he had been using previously for hunting. He had borrowed the gun from his dad earlier that week. Two friends, Nathan Garcia and Colton Tate, drove Reynolds to the home where Carpenter was hanging out at. Tate loaned him his pistol for protection, but Reynolds initially hid it behind his back under his shirt. Garcia and Tate have already pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence charges. Reynolds in 2019 turned down a 15-year plea deal from the Smith County District Attorney’s Office.

