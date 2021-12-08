Today is Wednesday December 08, 2021
Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx united in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ “Return of the Villains” spot

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2021 at 4:39 pm
©2021 CTMG

Willem DafoeAlfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx, who played Spider-Man villains in three different films -- respectively, 2002's Spider-Man, 2004's Spider-Man 2, and 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 -- have reunited for a new promotional spot for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Dafoe reprises his role of Norman Osborn/Green Goblin; Molina returns as Dr. Otto Octavius/Doc Ock, and Foxx comes back as Maxwell Dillon/Electro -- and unfortunately for Tom Holland's Spidey, a rip in the Multiverse sends them all into his reality. 

"We got another chance to stir things up," Foxx says. 

"Doc Ock picks up where he left off," Molina says. "He's looking for revenge."

Dafoe offers, "Goblin believes in a world of losers and winners, power is all that matters." 

Foxx says of his lightning-throwing character, "Electro is like, 'The world did me wrong. And now I got this energy, I'm about to go get mine.'"

What no promotional spot will confirm, however, is persistent rumors that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will also return to lend Holland's Spidey a hand in beating their movies' baddies.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, a co-production of Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, swings into theaters December 17.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



