Today is Wednesday December 08, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


“Witness the return of the legend” — Disney+ unveils new teaser for ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2021 at 4:39 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Disney+

Star Wars fans are just weeks away from the Mandalorian spin-off series The Book of Boba Fett, and to keep them hanging on, Disney+ has released a new teaser.

Truth told, there's not too much new footage in the sneak peek, but one cool sequence shows the bounty hunter suiting up in his trademark Mandalorian armor -- with the help of some pit droids, the little skittish mechanics first seen in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace.

Also shown is Temuera Morrison scoping out the Tatooine palace of Jabba the Hutt in a scene apparently set before the events of Mando.

As that series' second season finale showed, Fett and his fellow hunter, Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand, take over the palace headquarters of Jabba's crime syndicate.

"Witness the return of the legend," a title card reads. 

The Book of Boba Fett debuts December 29 on Disney+. 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design