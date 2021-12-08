Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ through 2022

Neuroscientist and Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik and all-time Jeopardy! champ-turned consulting producer Ken Jennings will continue to host Jeopardy! through the season's end next year.

The pair took the reins taking turns behind the podium after former host and executive producer Mike Richards left the show in August, following the exposure of controversial podcast content he'd made, and a guest host search that was later shown to have been skewed in his favor.

Jeopardy!'s producers also announced that interim executive producer Michael Davies will stay on as well. "We're so pleased to have such an excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera as we head into 2022!" the announcement states.

