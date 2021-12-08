Today is Wednesday December 08, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ through 2022

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2021 at 4:39 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Jeopardy! Productions/Sony Pictures Television

Neuroscientist and Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik and all-time Jeopardy! champ-turned consulting producer Ken Jennings will continue to host Jeopardy! through the season's end next year.

The pair took the reins taking turns behind the podium after former host and executive producer Mike Richards left the show in August, following the exposure of controversial podcast content he'd made, and a guest host search that was later shown to have been skewed in his favor. 

Jeopardy!'s producers also announced that interim executive producer Michael Davies will stay on as well. "We're so pleased to have such an excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera as we head into 2022!" the announcement states.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design