Tyler and Longview stay strong on sales tax allocations

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2021 at 1:40 pm

AUSTIN — It was another strong month for Tyler and Longview on sales tax allocations from the state comptroller’s office. For December, Tyler gets $4,426,909.70, compared to $3,836,417.06 a year ago. For the year to date, Tyler has tallied $53,216,955.30, well above the $45,976,112.90 shown at this time in 2020. As for Longview, the December total is $3,167,408.90, a substantial jump from the $2,549,198.73 posted at this time last year. In the year-to-date category, Longview shows $38,762,679.54, compared to the $33,602,228.20 it brought during the same period in 2020.

