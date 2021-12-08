Busy day for Tyler City Council

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2021 at 1:14 pm

TYLER — The Tyler City Council Wednesday acted on several key items. Following a final public hearing on the matter, councilmembers voted to adopt the city’s redistricting plan based on 2020 Census data. That follows months of compiling and reviewing information and ideas about the process. Also approved: updates to outdoor burning provisions and a resolution to sign onto a statewide opioid settlement, allowing the city to receive up to $723,829 over the next 18 years for local opioid-abatement programs. In other business, the Council okayed contracts for consent decree support, closed circuit TV analysis, and cleaning of sewer lines. Councilmembers also gave the green light to plans for renovation of Noble E. Young Park as well as an addendum to the Stewart Park deed. Click here and scroll down to “Tyler News” for more details.

