Today is Wednesday December 08, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


New Mexico preps for future shortages on Pecos River

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2021 at 12:47 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico’s top water official has outlined a plan for dealing with future shortages on the Pecos River in southeastern New Mexico. State Engineer John D’Antonio in a recent order called the situation urgent. Water managers have been augmenting supplies in the region over the years by pumping groundwater. That has allowed farmers to irrigate crops and New Mexico to make good on its water-sharing agreement with Texas. But officials are warning that pumping might not be enough in future years given the persistent drought. The latest outlook shows much of the Southwestern U.S. can expect drought to stick around at least through February.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design