Today is Wednesday December 08, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


One wounded when man opens fire inside Texas shopping mall

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2021 at 12:46 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


KILLEEN (AP) – Police in Texas are searching for a man who opened fire inside a shopping mall, wounding one person. Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble says officers responded to the Killeen Mall at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday after shots were fired. One person was shot multiple times and was taken by helicopter to a hospital, where he was in stable condition. Police released surveillance images early Wednesday in hopes of identifying the shooter. The man is wearing a white hat, a face mask and gloves and appears to be pointing a gun in one of the images. Killeen is about 60 miles north of Austin.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design