Hector Garza running for Smith County Democratic Party chair

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2021 at 11:57 am
Hector Garza running for Smith County Democratic Party chairTYLER – Hector Garza held an event in downtown Tyler Tuesday to kick off his candidacy for Smith County Democratic Party chair. According to his Facebook page, Garza will “open all financials to inspection and engage in fundraising.” Garza said he would add meaning and purpose back into “a fractured and mismanaged local party.” According to our news partner KETK, current Chair Michael Tolbert was the subject of some controversy within the party earlier this year. Several members joined in an unsuccessful resolution calling for Tolbert’s resignation.



