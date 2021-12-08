Today is Wednesday December 08, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Democrat Matthew Dowd drops out of lieutenant governor race

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2021 at 4:34 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WIMBERLEY (AP) – A former political advisor to Republican President George W. Bush is dropping out of the race for next year’s Democratic nomination for Texas lieutenant governor. Matthew Dowd said in a statement Tuesday that he is ending his candidacy because he sees a growing diversity in candidates for the office. He says he doesn’t want to stand in the way of new diverse leadership. His withdrawal comes three weeks after state Rep. Michelle Beckley entered the Democratic field. Also seeking the nomination is 2018 nominee Mike Collier, whom Republican incumbent Dan Patrick defeated. Patrick remains the lone candidate for the GOP nomination.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design