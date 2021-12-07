Authorities seek missing woman

Posted/updated on: December 7, 2021 at 3:53 pm

TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help finding a missing woman. According to a news release, on December 1, the sheriff’s office received a report of a missing person from CR 1118, north of Lake Placid Road, in the southwest portion of the county. The caller, who is the daughter of the missing individual, identified her mother as Dian (Bragg) Godwin, 72. She said that on November 29, Godwin walked away from her residence in an unknown direction. She further stated that this was not unusual and that her mother frequently walked away from the residence but would return to her home within a day or two. Dian Godwin has also been known to walk for hours at a time throughout Tyler. Dian Godwin has now been missing for over a week and has not been seen or heard from by family members.

Dian Godwin is described as white, 5’4” tall, 110 lbs., salt and pepper hair with blue eyes. She may be wearing a light blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes. Her left hand will possibly be bandaged due to a recent dog bite. The family advised that Godwin has a history of high blood pressure, undiagnosed dementia, and thyroid cancer. If you have any information, call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

