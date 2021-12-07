Today is Tuesday December 07, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Breaking News: Another big day on Wall Street

Posted/updated on: December 7, 2021 at 3:29 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Breaking News: Another big day on Wall Street: NEW YORK – Stocks rose sharply again Tuesday, following Monday’s big gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average picked up 492 points to close above the 35,700 mark. The tech-heavy Nasdaq finished the day with a 462-point jump. The broader S&P rounded out the session with a gain of 95 points.

Gold and silver were both up. West Texas intermediate crude finished at $72 a barrel, with natural gas winding up the day at $3.73 per million BTU.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design