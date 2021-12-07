Breaking News: Another big day on Wall Street

Posted/updated on: December 7, 2021 at 3:29 pm

Breaking News: Another big day on Wall Street: NEW YORK – Stocks rose sharply again Tuesday, following Monday’s big gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average picked up 492 points to close above the 35,700 mark. The tech-heavy Nasdaq finished the day with a 462-point jump. The broader S&P rounded out the session with a gain of 95 points.

Gold and silver were both up. West Texas intermediate crude finished at $72 a barrel, with natural gas winding up the day at $3.73 per million BTU.

Go Back